Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EWJ stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.96. 3,713,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,368,380. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $72.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

