Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 610 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,428. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.36.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

