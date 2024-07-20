Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 550 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CyberArk Software by 15.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 58.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.63. The company had a trading volume of 499,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,189. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.69 and its 200-day moving average is $249.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.67 and a beta of 1.14. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $142.92 and a 52 week high of $284.10.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.63.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

