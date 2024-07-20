Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 25,000 Shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 563,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Coda Octopus Group worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Coda Octopus Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Coda Octopus Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,781. The company has a market cap of $75.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.59. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $9.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group ( NASDAQ:CODA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 15.15%.

(Free Report)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.