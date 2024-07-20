Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 221 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,052,000 after acquiring an additional 389,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,499,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,816,000 after buying an additional 823,520 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,221,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,096,000 after buying an additional 28,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 814,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,349,000 after buying an additional 163,896 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,903. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.11 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.87.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.