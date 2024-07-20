Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,201 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,549 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 5.4 %

INTC stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.98. 69,628,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,896,944. The company has a market cap of $140.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

