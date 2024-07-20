Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,144,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 421.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Paylocity by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.94. 406,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,050. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $129.94 and a one year high of $230.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.57.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCTY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paylocity from $178.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.88.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

