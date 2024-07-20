Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 171,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.27% of VanEck BDC Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.66. 443,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,303. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

