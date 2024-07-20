Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Immix Biopharma were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $690,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Immix Biopharma by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Immix Biopharma Price Performance

IMMX traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.08. 118,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,817. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.17.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immix Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immix Biopharma Profile

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

