Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $4.22 Million Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CRH were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRH. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.90.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.87. 2,952,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,398,498. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.03.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

