Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 42,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert F. Mccadden purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.38 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,252.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,141.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Mccadden purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.38 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,644 shares in the company, valued at $435,252.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.70. 48,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,468. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $562.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 249.57%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

