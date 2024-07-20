Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $233,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company's stock.

DELL stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.79. 6,932,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,853,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.67.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

