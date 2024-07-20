Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,925 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,420,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 348,603 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,606,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 22,154 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.15.

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.11. 30,032,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,340,811. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

