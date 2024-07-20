Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 27,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VYMI stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.07. The stock had a trading volume of 169,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,955. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $71.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.009 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

