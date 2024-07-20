Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 49.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,915,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $1,046,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 104,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $520,087.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUSHA traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 354,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,690. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $53.78.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 17.19%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.