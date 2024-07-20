Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 386.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 74,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 59,342 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.41. 9,976,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,032,081. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.28.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

