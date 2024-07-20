Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.99. The company had a trading volume of 375,815 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average is $97.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

