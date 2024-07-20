Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2024

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.99. The company had a trading volume of 375,815 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average is $97.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.