Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 2,062 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on LYV shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Northcoast Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE LYV traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.10. 1,355,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,698. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

