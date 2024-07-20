Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of MeiraGTx worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MeiraGTx by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 383.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 73.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGTX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. 83,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,119. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $284.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.34.

MeiraGTx Profile

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.45). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 651.19% and a negative return on equity of 122.82%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

