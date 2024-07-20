Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RVTY traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $108.15. The company had a trading volume of 615,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,497. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $131.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Revvity’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RVTY shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.14.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

