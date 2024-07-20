Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.53 and last traded at C$7.53. 118,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 123,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James set a C$8.40 price objective on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TF

Timbercreek Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 110.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$624.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.32.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$24.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.23 million. Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 72.79%. Analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.7258727 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timbercreek Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is presently 93.24%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.