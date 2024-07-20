Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.65 and last traded at $65.65. Approximately 790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

Thomasville Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average is $63.88.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Thomas and Glynn counties, Georgia, Leon County, Florida, and the surrounding counties. The company offers checking and savings accounts; money market accounts; and certificates of deposits.

