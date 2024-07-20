The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.80

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.80 and traded as high as $8.45. The9 shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 6,649 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised The9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get The9 alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on The9

The9 Stock Performance

The9 Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81.

(Get Free Report)

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.