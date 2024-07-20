The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.80

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.80 and traded as high as $8.45. The9 shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 6,649 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com raised The9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.
