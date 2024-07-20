The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $98.51

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.51 ($1.28) and traded as high as GBX 102.60 ($1.33). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 101 ($1.31), with a volume of 7,005,936 shares traded.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.09 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 98.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 101.20.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is 3,181.82%.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.
