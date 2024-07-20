The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $98.51

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.51 ($1.28) and traded as high as GBX 102.60 ($1.33). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 101 ($1.31), with a volume of 7,005,936 shares traded.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.09 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 98.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 101.20.

Get The Renewables Infrastructure Group alerts:

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is 3,181.82%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.