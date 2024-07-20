The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,948 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 3.12% of ONE Group Hospitality worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STKS. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 57,878 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 801,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eugene M. Bullis acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 176,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,812. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,812. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Haydee Olinger purchased 5,740 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $29,962.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,255.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on STKS shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of STKS opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 2.41. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $7.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.97 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

