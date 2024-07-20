The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Position Increased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,776 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,893,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 331.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 639,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,743,000 after buying an additional 490,837 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,431,000 after buying an additional 391,191 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 865,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after acquiring an additional 351,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 454,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 334,730 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.6 %

MOS stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,600,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,421. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

