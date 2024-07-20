The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.2% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after buying an additional 5,525,791 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $513,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after buying an additional 1,207,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.7 %

Home Depot stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.36. 2,428,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.