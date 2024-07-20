The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,428,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

