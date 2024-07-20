The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $75.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.80.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $99.56.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $90,105 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 92.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $55,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

