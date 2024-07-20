The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 448,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177,235 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in AES were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 878,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,355,000 after acquiring an additional 79,527 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in AES by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 36,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 269,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of AES traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,641,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,025,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. AES’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

