Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.23. 38,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 56,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.

About Texas Mineral Resources

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Round Top rare earths project covering an area of 950 acres and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres located in Hudspeth County, Texas. The company was formerly known as Texas Rare Earth Resources Corp.

