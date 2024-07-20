Tether Price Tops $1.00 (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC on major exchanges. Tether has a total market cap of $113.94 billion and approximately $56.85 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 117,072,162,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,877,604,814 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin, a digital currency that is pegged to the value of US dollar. It is issued by a centralized company called Tether and is used to minimize volatility in an investor’s portfolio. It is also widely accepted as a payment method and is supported on multiple blockchains. USDT is often used in conjunction with cryptocurrency debit cards and is popular in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space for lending and borrowing. It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is backed by reserves in cash and cash equivalents, allowing token holders to redeem their USDT for USD. Tether has also issued other stablecoins pegged to the value of other fiat currencies and commodities, such as the Chinese Yuan, the Euro, and gold.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.