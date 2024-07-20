Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Tesoro Minerals Trading Down 25.0 %
The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.
About Tesoro Minerals
Tesoro Minerals Corp., mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in North and South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
