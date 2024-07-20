Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $64.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $68.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average of $60.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

