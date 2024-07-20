TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Cap Reaches $112.88 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $112.88 million and approximately $21.81 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00042310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00009716 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,581,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,569,587 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

