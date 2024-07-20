Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Teradyne stock opened at $146.42 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.96. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,421,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,462,000 after acquiring an additional 135,286 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 10.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 453,926 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 14.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,178,000 after purchasing an additional 385,115 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,324,000 after purchasing an additional 544,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,182,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,210,000 after purchasing an additional 68,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

