Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

TENX stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $61.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.72). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.