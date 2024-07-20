TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

TIXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Shares of TIXT opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.29 million, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

