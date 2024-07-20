Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.74

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 170592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.
Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 283.50 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97.
Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 0.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Telia Company AB (publ)
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.