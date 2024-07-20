TD Securities Trims Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Target Price to C$5.50

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.55.

Shares of DXT opened at C$5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of C$5.13 and a 1 year high of C$6.35. The stock has a market cap of C$344.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.67.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of C$231.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dexterra Group will post 0.4669388 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.37%.

In other news, Director Mary Garden bought 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$25,347.60. In other news, Director Mary Garden bought 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$25,347.60. Also, Senior Officer Robert Johnston bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,140.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,737 shares of company stock valued at $205,740. 51.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

