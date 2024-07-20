TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 142 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 37,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 294.7% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $126.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,173. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $129.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

