TCTC Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 50,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $534.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,182. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.63.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

