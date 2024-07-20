TCTC Holdings LLC Invests $29,000 in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,212,508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $291,825,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,457,000. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,194,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock worth $408,654,376. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cencora Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:COR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,746. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Cencora Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.
Cencora Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
