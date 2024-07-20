Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $759,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 15,009.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,459 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 51,357.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,204 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Target by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,145,000 after acquiring an additional 984,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.73. 3,186,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,927. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.06. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

