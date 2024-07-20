T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.07.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $182.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.86. The firm has a market cap of $213.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $131.47 and a 52-week high of $185.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $23,598,574.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,278,284 shares in the company, valued at $118,518,606,176.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,147,808 shares of company stock valued at $870,504,339 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 578,348 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

