Synthetix (SNX) Market Capitalization Hits $650.89 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $650.89 million and $17.80 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Synthetix has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00002949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 328,193,104 coins and its circulating supply is 327,769,196 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

