Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.58

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $1.63. Synlogic shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 3,968 shares traded.

Synlogic Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 189.99% and a negative net margin of 2,284.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Synlogic, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Synlogic

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synlogic stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Synlogic, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SYBX Free Report ) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,055,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 455,126 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.48% of Synlogic worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

