Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.58

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $1.63. Synlogic shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 3,968 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.92.
Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 189.99% and a negative net margin of 2,284.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Synlogic, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.
