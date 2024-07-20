Syncona (LON:SYNC) Trading 1% Higher

Syncona (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 125.36 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.62). 995,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 831,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.80 ($1.61).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 118.97. The stock has a market cap of £819.88 million, a P/E ratio of -500.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05.

In other Syncona news, insider Robert Hutchinson acquired 26,573 shares of Syncona stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £29,761.76 ($38,596.50). 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

