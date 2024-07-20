Susquehanna Raises Knowles (NYSE:KN) Price Target to $20.00

Knowles (NYSE:KNFree Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Knowles stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. Knowles has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Knowles (NYSE:KNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Knowles had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $196.40 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $90,495.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,401.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Knowles by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 486,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 147,372 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at about $920,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 746,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after buying an additional 62,332 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,562,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

