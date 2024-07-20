Susan M. Canning Sells 5,028 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at $950,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hayward Stock Performance

HAYW stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hayward from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,536,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,871,000 after buying an additional 1,871,680 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Hayward by 4,616.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 853,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after buying an additional 835,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hayward by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,419,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,511,000 after buying an additional 662,795 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Hayward by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,670,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,920,000 after buying an additional 546,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,363,000 after buying an additional 491,971 shares during the last quarter.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Stories

